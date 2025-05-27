Insider exposes Panthers QB Bryce Young may have been too lucky last season
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young enjoyed a very impressive second half of the 2024 campaign, establishing himself as the Panthers' clear-cut answer under center heading into 2025.
But is Young truly Carolina's franchise quarterback?
Questions still remain about Young going into next season, and ESPN's Ben Solak wonders if the former No. 1 overall pick may have gotten a bit lucky last year.
In an extended piece where Solak previewed the 2025 season, he included a section in which he listed 11 jobs with question marks. He included Young's stability at signal-caller, and he mentioned some rather concerning statistics for the 23-year-old.
"Young was miles better post-benching than he was before, but the hay isn't in the barn just yet," Solak wrote. "Starting in Week 5, Young was fourth in completion percentage over expectation (NFL Next Gen Stats) but 31st in off-target rate. That means he was connecting with his receivers on high-leverage throws deep downfield, which is explosive but also unsustainable. Confidence is high, though, and he has earned the right to build on his improvement."
Basically, what Young was doing down the stretch last year may not be something he will be able to maintain for the long haul, much like a major-league hitter posting a high batting average courtesy of an inflated BABIP.
Overall, Young threw for 2,403 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 82.2 in 2024, which was certainly a significant step up from where he was durign his rookie campaign.
However, we definitely have to see if the University of Alabama product can carry things over into the early stages of next fall. If not, then legitimate concerns will arise once again.
