Texans-Panthers mock trade gives Bryce Young one of C.J. Stroud's weapons
While it's far from the only difference, one of the key distinctions between Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the weapons. Stroud had players like Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs, while Young has had Adam Thielen and a band of misfit toys.
One of Stroud's weapons could be available by trade this offseason, and one NFL insider believes the Panthers ought to bring him in for Young. With former second-round pick John Metchie likely on his way out of a crowded Houston wide receiver room, Last Word on Sports' David Latham suggested that the Panthers take a swing at him.
Latham argued that the Panthers have an army of "solid" receivers, but none that are elite. He believes Tetairoa McMillan has elite upside, but that he hasn't reached it. Metchie could, in Latham's eyes, fight for a depth spot before eventually landing as one of the top three wideouts for Young and the Panthers.
However, if Metchie is being traded because his team has too many wide receivers, then Carolina is not the place for him. He'd likely come in behind McMillan, Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and possibly Jimmy Horn Jr. on the depth chart.
Just to earn a spot on the roster, he'd have to beat out Hunter Renfrow, Jacolby George, and some other UDFA hopefuls. It's not an ideal situation for a wide receiver, so the Panthers are highly unlikely to fork over assets for someone, even if that someone has tantalizing traits and could be good someday.
