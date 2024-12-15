Bryce Young embarrasses Micah Parsons with awesome spin move, but the play ends in disaster
The Carolina Panthers were driving, and Bryce Young was perfect. He was 6/6 on passing attempts and the Panthers hadn't had a single negative play. In fact, every single play generated positive yardage. They were marching into the red zone and seemed sure to score before disaster struck.
Young rolled out to his left and looked downfield. Nothing was open, so he kept rolling out. Micah Parsons, one of the most brilliant edge rushers in the NFL, was bearing down on him. Young, as he's done so often this year, made a special move and appeared poised for another positive play. Things went downhill from there.
Bryce Young's highlight-reel play ends in costly Panthers turnover
Bryce Young put Micah Parsons in the spin cycle and ran forward for a gain of a few. While he was diving to the ground, a Dallas Cowboys defender poked the ball out, and he couldn't hold it as he made contact with the ground. He tried to pin the loose ball down, but was unable to.
The Cowboys recovered in the Panthers' red zone, making a key stop on what was shaping up to be a certain scoring drive. The drive began at the Panthers' own 13, so Young and the offense were rolling without much in their way before the fumble.
The Panthers defense responded with a stellar defensive three-and-out to give the offense a chance to make up for their opening-drive miscue.
