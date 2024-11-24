Bryce Young justifies Panthers' decision not to deal him at NFL trade deadline
Bryce Young made one decent start and one great start before the NFL Trade Deadline. For a moment, his trade value was fairly high, and the Carolina Panthers, who project to be in the range of another potential QB selection in next year's draft, could have hit the reset button. They didn't, and Young continues to make good on their faith.
Bryce Young repays Panthers for lack of trade in 2024
Bryce Young has not necessarily cemented that he's the quarterback of the future, but he has played more than well enough to justify the Panthers giving him another shot to redeem himself. He's made four starts in a row and ultimately shown that there is no reason Andy Dalton should see the field again this season.
Young made three solid starts in a row before coming into what was ultimately the biggest test of the year. The Kansas City Chiefs, at 9-1 and probably upset off their first loss in almost a full calendar year, visited with a vaunted defense. Young, with virtually no help from the running game, played one of the best games of his career.
His outing last year against the Green Bay Packers may still stand out as his career- best outing, but this was easily the best performance of the year. Without Jalen Coker and after losing Ja'Tavion Sanders to a frightening neck injury, Young delivered against a high-quality defense.
The Chiefs knew Young would try to throw on them since their run defense is so elite and they led for the entirety of the game, but it didn't matter. Young diced them up, and if not for a few penalties and miscues on some pass-catchers, his stat line likely would have looked even better.
Young's last two starts were good, but they didn't exactly come against good competition. This game was against one of the best teams in football with a motivated, stingy defense. He repeatedly stepped up and made huge plays against one of the NFL's best defensive coordinators, Steve Spagnuolo. He even led a game-tying drive in the final four minutes of the game. The second-year player finished 21/35 for 262 yards and a touchdown.
