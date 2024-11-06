Bryce Young was "never" going to be traded at NFL Trade Deadline per Dan Morgan
One of the biggest and most interesting players at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline was Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. The second-year player was benched and still hasn't been committed to even for the rest of the season, prompting teams to call and see if they could get the former number-one overall pick for cheap.
That didn't happen, possibly because Young went out and played one of his best games yet and led the team to a comeback win on Sunday. More likely, it's because GM Dan Morgan never wanted to move on from him.
Dan Morgan says Bryce Young was never a trade option
After practice on Wednesday, GM Dan Morgan told reporters why Bryce Young is still wearing the Panthers uniform, “I never opened that door. I didn’t want to trade Bryce, still don’t.” According to him, there was never a chance Young would get moved. Even now, the GM wants to hang onto the player.
While the future remains in doubt, keeping Young now is likely good strategy on Morgan's part. He could theoretically be the franchise QB, especially if the last two games are any indication of his growth as a player. Trading him now doesn't make sense. Perhaps trading him this offseason loses some of the return, but it gives the Panthers several more games to make a decision on him.
