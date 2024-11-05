NFL trade deadline: Panthers latest reports, rumors on potentially tradeable players
The NFL Trade Deadline is today, and the Carolina Panthers have a lot of interesting choices to make. They will almost assuredly be sellers since they already traded Diontae Johnson, but it may not be a firesale where everyone must go. There are a lot of possibilities, though, ranging from Bryce Young to Jaycee Horn. Here's where the notable stars stand.
Bryce Young
All reporting done since Bryce Young's benching has stated that the quarterback is not in Carolina's trade plans, but that hasn't stopped teams from calling. That remains true, as even as recently as last week, teams were talking to the Panthers. His value is much higher now, but it's still very unlikely that he's traded.
Miles Sanders
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly "open" to trading Miles Sanders. This should come as no surprise with how well Chuba Hubbard is playing and with Jonathon Brooks on his way back. Sanders and his contract may be a challenge to move, but the Panthers are probably sending him somewhere today.
Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney hasn't had a great year for the Carolina Panthers, but we know that there's a good player in there. He was excellent just last year. The Panthers may or may not trade him, but the Detroit Lions, a team that lost an edge rusher this year, are reportedly very interested. However, they just traded for Za'Darius Smith, so consider them out and Clowney will likely stay put.
Adam Thielen
Adam Thielen has reportedly been a popular trade candidate. He was asked about it, but he deferred to his agent and the team GMs that might make a move. He thinks the Panthers want him to stay, but he also knows he doesn't have a long time in the league and wouldn't be shocked by a move.
Jaycee Horn
There's been interest in Jaycee Horn as well as Chuba Hubbard, but a week ago, the reports said the Panthers weren't even willing to listen on those two players. They're arguably the best players on either side of the ball, and Carolina isn't cleaning house.
Jonathan Mingo
Even with Diontae Johnson gone and Adam Thielen out, Jonathan Mingo has done virtually nothing. The second-year wideout is a prime trade candidate, but he's still early into his rookie contract. The latest reports suggest he's a target for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, but no trade is imminent.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider demands Panthers continue to start Bryce Young at QB
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers corners earn best PFF grades in Week 9
Bryce Young claims he’s not frustrated with Dave Canales’ playcalling
ESPN insider predicts Jonathon Brooks makes NFL debut this week