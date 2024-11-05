Panthers insider reports team wants to give extensions to two key contributors
The Carolina Panthers are probably going to trade a couple of players today, but there are two that are reportedly off-limits. In fact, a new report suggests that not only are Jaycee Horn and Chuba Hubbard not going anywhere, but they might be around for a very long time.
NFL insider reports Panthers want to keep Jaycee Horn, Chuba Hubbard
Per Charlotte Observer reporter Mike Kaye, the Panthers don't want to see Jaycee Horn or Chuba Hubbard in any other uniform this year or any other year. They have arguably been the two best players on offense and defense respectively, though their contracts are up sooner rather than later.
They have played well enough that, despite their rental status, the Panthers could probably get a fairly good haul for one or both of them. However, that isn't in their plans. GM Dan Morgan wants to get them locked down for the next few years.
Horn was a first-round pick in 2021. When he's been on the field, he's been as dominant as any cornerback in the NFL. He's just been injured. This year, he's finally healthy, though everyone else on his defense is not. Last Sunday, the New Orleans Saints only bothered to look his way once all game.
Chuba Hubbard began as the backup to Christian McCaffrey. Then, the Panthers brought in Miles Sanders, who was a major flop. Hubbard continued rising up the depth chart and took the starting job and has not looked back. He's been one of the most productive running backs this season.
