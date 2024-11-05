What Panthers vet Adam Thielen said about trade rumors going into NFL trade deadline
The 2024 NFL trade deadline is almost here, with less than 10 hours to go. The Carolina Panthers have already made headlines by dealing Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens, but they are still reportedly getting calls on several different players, including quarterback Bryce Young. Given the way that head coach Dave Canales has refused to commit to Young as his starter even for this coming week's game, we can't rule out the possibility that Young will get traded before day's end.
However, the one player who seems most likely to get dealt is veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. While he's been in the league for a while (11 years, 155 games) Thielen proved he's still got enough to make a difference earlier this season.
Recent reports indicate the Steelers have been in touch about Thielen as they search for receiver help behind George Pickens. Here's what Thielen had to say about the persistent trade rumors in the locker room yesterday.
Adam Thielen on trade rumors
That he does not, but even if he only had 10 games left in him one clutch catch by Thielen could be the difference between an early playoff exit and a deep playoff run for a team like Pittsburgh, currently 6-2 and first place in the AFC North.
All together Thielen has totaled 645 career catches, 7,805 receiving yards and 60 touchowns. The most recent score came in Week 3 when he caught a deep ball from Andy Dalton against the Raiders. Thielen injured his hamstring on the play and has been on IR ever since. However, he is expected to return to the field soon - for this team or another.
