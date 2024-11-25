Bryce Young passing chart against the Chiefs is the prettiest thing you’ll see today
Bryce Young had one of the best days of his career on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers quarterback didn't have a career-high in passing yards or touchdowns, but he was supremely accurate against a top-notch defense. His passing chart from the loss is one of the best he's ever had. There were accurate throws to all levels of the field on Sunday.
Bryce Young's passing chart looks great
For much of Bryce Young's career, he has been limited in some ways to shorter throws. Instead of testing defenses deep, he often threw screens or dump-offs. That was far from the case against the Chiefs, as he made passes deep down the field frequently.
As a fan in the responses pointed out, the furthest past up the left sideline was a drop by Xavier Legette. Kassidy Hill, who provided the chart, also said that Young was excellent against the blitz. He was blitzed 40% of the time, but he was 11/14 for 123 yards and a touchdown with 9.6 yards per attempt in those situations.
It was a stellar outing for Young, with the above chart and stats illustrating just how good he was. Last year and earlier this season, he often folded against pressure, but he stood strong against it and delivered quality ball after quality ball all day long.
