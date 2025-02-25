Bryce Young played a big role in Andy Dalton's decision to remain with the Panthers
One week ago, the Carolina Panthers agreed to a two-year deal to bring back veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to serve as the backup to Bryce Young.
Dalton has been Young's mentor from the day he entered the league and the two have formed a close relationship in their short time together. He helped Young navigate a challenging rookie season where he saw his head coach fired mid-season and took a beating thanks to poor offensive line play.
Just two weeks into his second season, Young was benched for performance reasons, temporarily handing the keys of the offense over to Dalton. There was no guarantee that Young would regain control of the starting job, but a car accident involving Dalton forced head coach Dave Canales to reinsert Young into the starting lineup.
In his return to the starting role, Young performed much better and showed signs of why he was widely regarded as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
During Greg Olsen's HEARTestYard event in Charlotte, Andy Dalton explained his decision to return to the Panthers.
“It means a lot. I think, for my family, we wanted some stability and get to be here so that’s been a big thing. And then also to be a part of what we’re doing here. Finished the season strong, there’s a lot of good things, a lot of positive energy going into the next couple years and I’m glad I get to be a part of it.
"Bryce and I have built up such a good friendship and I want to keep seeing him get better and better and do my part with that whole thing. Part of the reason I wanted to be back is because of what Bryce has been able to do.”
