NFL salary cap projection for 2025: How much space will the Panthers have?
The NFL will not be coming out with a specific salary cap ceiling projection for next year. However, the league just announced that they estimate the cap will be set somewhere between $265 million and $275 million in 2025, up another $10-20 million from this year.
What does it mean for the Carolina Panthers? According to Over the Cap, they have the salary cap ceiling projected at $272.5 million for next year. If that figure is correct, then it would put the Panthers at around $33.6 million in cap space for 2025.
However, that figure does not account for what it will cost to sign their 2025 NFL draft class. If we go by that number, then Carolina only has an effective cap space of around $16.38 million in 2025. That ranks 21st in the NFL.
Remember, the Panthers have 11 projected draft picks for next year - which is more than most teams. General manager Dan Morgan has also stated that he'd love to add even more. So, it's possible that $16.38 million figure will shrink even more between now and the draft.
Of course the salary cap is always a bit fluid, and there are moves the front office can make to create more space for 2025. To name a few potential maneuvers, Carolina could save around $13 million by giving right tackle Taylor Moton a contract extension. They could save another $9.39 million by restructuring the deal for defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Trading Miles Sanders would save $6.7 million and cutting Jadeveon Clowney before June 1 would save another $8 million.
