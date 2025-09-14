Bryce Young's first series against Cardinals ends in complete and utter disaster
After last week, the expectation was that Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers would come out and play better. They didn't. The first series ended in disastrous fashion, which is maybe not all that surprising given how Week 1 went.
On a crucial third down, Young was immediately overwhelmed by pressure from all sides, and he scrambled into several defenders, fumbling the ball on the way down. It bounced backwards and both Rico Dowdle and Ikem Ekwonu failed to secure it.
The ball bounced closer and closer to the end zone, and Zaven Collins recovered it at the three-yard line and rolled into the end zone. It came after Josh Sweat, the high-profile addition that the Cardinals made over the offseason, forced the fumble.
It literally is the worst possible start to the game for the Panthers. A six-yard pass turned into a negative run and then a defensive score. It's Young's fourth turnover in just barely into his second game. The offensive line did him zero favors, but he has to hold onto the ball.
The Cardinals dialed up an impressive rush, getting past the blockers with almost no resistance. Sweat came in untouched, and he knocked the ball loose. The only bright side is that the Panthers could turn the page immediately and get the ball back.
