NFL pundit predicts another rough outing for Bryce Young against Rams

The Carolina Panthers face their toughest test yet of the 2025 NFL season today, as the Los Angeles Rams come to visit Bank of America Stadium.

The hard truth is the Rams are simply too well-coached to have an implosion like the Green Bay Packers did when Carolina upset them a month ago.

What little hope there is for an upset lies in the legs of Rico Dowdle and the arm of Bryce Young to be at their absolute best. There isn't a whole lot of faith out there in that scenario, though. Here's CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco predicting another rough game for Young.

"This is a long trip for the Rams, but they get a Panthers team coming off a West Coast Monday night game. That evens it out. The Rams have an MVP leader in Matt Stafford on offense and a defense playing at a high level. Bryce Young wasn't good Monday night and he will struggle here too. Rams take it but the Panthers hang around behind their defense."

It doesn't take much but a quick look at the numbers to see why Young might struggle. For one thing, he's facing a tough Rams defense that's only allowed 13 touchdowns to go with 12 interceptions for opposing quarterbacks all season.

More importantly, Young himself just hasn't lived up to his potential in too many games to inspire much confidence. Young performed well in the second half against Arizona and Miami, and had strong games against Dallas and Atlanta - but that's about it as far as good film this season - and that only amounts to three quality starts out of 11.

It's fair to wonder what kind of quarterback Young might look like if he had Sean McVay on his sideline instead of Dave Canales, but that's not in the cards right now we're rapidly approaching the point where potential means nothing in the face of continued poor results.

Hopefully Young can turn things around and finish this season strong like he did last year, but the competition is much, much tougher this time.

