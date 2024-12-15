Bryce Young takes blame for disastrous loss vs. Cowboys
The Carolina Panthers, favored for the first time in 33 games, looked every bit of the 3-10 team they were coming into Sunday. They, thanks in no small part to four Bryce Young turnovers, made the 5-8 Dallas Cowboys look far better than the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have against Carolina of late.
Young had a down game after a stretch of excellent play. The second-year quarterback still didn't look like the player who got benched after Week 2, but he didn't look like the guy who'd nearly upset three consecutive division leaders. The quarterback accepted blame for today's loss.
Bryce Young accepts blame for Panthers loss
After the game, Bryce Young took full responsibility for allowing the Panthers to be upset at home. He said, "I've got to be better. I let the team down today." The quarterback also said his play was "not good enough."
Despite some questionable game planning from the Panthers coaching staff, Young refused to place blame anywhere but on himself. "It wasn't the play calls," Young said. "I have to do better. We all as a unit, we all want to step up as a team and we want to execute better. I look in the mirror first and foremost." Young said firmly that the onus is on players to execute.
Young had his most disappointing game of the season. He turned the ball over four times, with two fumbles (one coming on a sack where the pass protection was thoroughly beaten) and two interceptions bookending an 83-yard touchdown pass and a six-yard touchdown scramble.
The last interception officially put an end to the Panthers probably ill-fated comeback attempt and they didn't get the ball back. It was his first multi-turnover outing since Week 8, and it was the first time he looked out of sorts since returning from the bench.
