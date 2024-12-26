Bryce Young injury: Panthers QB pops up on Week 17 injury report with hamstring issue
For every player in the NFL, there's a 100% injury rate. No matter what position they play, eventually they're going to wind up on the injury report - and nobody is an exception to that rule. That includes Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who's made his first appearance on the team's injury report this season.
Yesterday the Panthers did not hold a real practice due to the holiday, so their initial injury report for Week 17 is only an estimation. However, they did list Young among the injured with a hamstring issue. The good news is that he was a full participant, so he's not expected to miss any time.
It's unclear when Young sustained the injury during last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he did make significant contact on one run when he trucked a Cardinals defender on a scramble, so that's our best guess as to when it happened. The Panthers will be back in the building for a regular practice later today, so we should hear from head coach Dave Canales and learn more about Young's status for this week.
As for the rest of the injury report, the Panthers listed four players as non-participants, including right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), rookie cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (illness), corner Jaycee Horn (hip) and running back Chuba Hubbard (rest).
In addition to Young, seven other players were listed as "full" participants, including outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee), left tackle Ickey Ekwonu (shoulder), center Cade Mays (illness), linebacker Josey Jewell (quad/hamstring), wide receiver Xavier Legette (hip/wrist), defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and edge rusher DJ Wonnum (shoulder/knee).
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Panthers rise after beating Cardinals in overtime
ESPN analyst hails ‘vibe change’ for Panthers in upset win over Cards
NFL Week 17 odds: Panthers underdogs again for rematch with Bucs
Takeaways from Panthers’ walk-off win in overtime against Arizona