Bryce Young's Ceiling is Still 'Incredibly High'
Bryce Young completed just 59% of his passes and threw for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions as a rookie. Quite a disappointment for the Carolina Panthers' No. 1 overall pick, but it's hard to place much of the blame, if any, on his shoulders.
It may be only 16 starts into his career, but many around the league are already labeling him as a bust or on the verge of becoming one, especially after the type of season C.J. Stroud had in Houston. The reality is, Young didn't have any chance with the "supporting" cast he had a year ago. With the infusion of talent along the o-line and skill positions, Young can prove this fall why he was worthy of being the top pick in 2023.
Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus believes Young can do exactly that, but is cautious with his assesement. He shared his views on the Panthers' second-year QB in an appearance on The 33rd Team.
“I still do think that the ceiling is pretty high. Number one, those flashes were there. Number two, you look at a guy like Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. Disastrous early on in his career and then we saw him completely turn it around once the situation around him improved. And that’s a huge part of the Carolina thing last season. People got fired, it was a bad situation from top to bottom and around Bryce Young. Obviously he did very little to elevate it and to make it a better situation. But I think Tua demonstrates the ceiling can still be incredibly high. Bryce Young, at Alabama, I think was better than Tua and better in the same kinds of areas - anticipation, throwing across the middle, route concepts. I think we still have a high ceiling for Bryce Young, it’s just that the floor is so much lower than maybe we thought coming into his NFL career.”
