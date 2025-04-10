Cam Newton sets the record straight on Super Bowl 50 fumble
In Super Bowl 50, a play occurred that would ultimately define the game for the Carolina Panthers and remains a defining moment for Cam Newton. He is still ridiculed to this day for not diving and attempting to recover the fumble he had late in the fourth quarter.
Von Miller knocked the ball loose and it bounced away. Newton moved toward it, but the Panthers QB appeared to then set up for the possibility of it bouncing away from the growing pile of bodies. Rather than pounce on the pile to try probably in vain to recover it, he backed away momentarily and the Denver Broncos recovered and iced the game.
Newton has spoken at length about that play, and he said on his 4th and 1 podcast a few days ago. "Never a point in time that somebody can look at my career and say I didn't compete," the Panthers QB said. "That one time, that only one time. People remind me every single day because I showed some [sic] in me by not jumping on that football."
The 2015 NFL MVP said that was "one time" he didn't do everything in his power. He cited his competing at the Combine despite being the number one overall pick in all likelihood without it. He cited all his NFL games in which he showed no fear of contact and put his body on the line.
"But they going to remind you about the negatives. It's cool, but use that. People will jump on the negative more so than highlight the positive," he said. "I never ran from smoke. In this day and age, too many kids is running from opportunities... Man, no! Too soft."
Newton has said he would've torn everything in his knee trying to recover the ball knowing what he knows now, but that, as well as the Panthers recovering the fumble, wouldn't have changed the outcome of the game. It simply would've been at least 4th and 18 with less than four minutes left deep in enemy territory.
