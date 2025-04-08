All Panthers

NFL analyst pegs two-time Super Bowl champ as future Panthers star

Isiah Pacheco will be a free agent next year.

Zach Roberts

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers, at least for the next few seasons, have a rock-solid running back in Chuba Hubbard. He was extended last year, so he's going to be the starter for several seasons. The spot behind him is a little less secure. It was held by Miles Sanders, but for one season, it'll be Rico Dowdle.

After that, Jonathon Brooks should be back in 2026, but that'd be a player with less than 20 total touches in his NFL career coming back from a second ACL tear on the same knee. There's no telling what sort of player he'll ever be. With that in mind, one NFL analyst is looking ahead and sees a two-time Super Bowl champion as a possible backup.

Isiah Pacheco
Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) in a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios noted that Isiah Pacheco's future with the Kansas City Chiefs is uncertain. If that's the case, then a trade is possible before a potential free agent signing. Palacios believes Carolina could be in the market.

"As for the Panthers, no one is taking Chuba Hubbard’s job after his recent contract extension. The journey for Jonathan Brooks will have to wait longer into next year, and even if he does return, it might not be worth the risk anymore," he said. "The Panthers could probably trade for Pacheco. While that may not happen, it could happen at the right deal in this year’s draft."

This deal would be an excellent one if not for the Dowdle signing. While Dowdle was cheap, he more than fills the need for a reliable backup. To think the Panthers will then fork over assets for another running back who could be a starter on essentially a one-year contract is foolish. They've invested enough at running back already, although Pacheco would be a great player behind Carolina's offensive line.

