Canales frustrated by Terrace Marshall's 'dumb football' decision, sparking fight
There were a few scuffles during today's joint practice between the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, but the first one involving Terrace Marshall Jr. and DJ Reed turned out to be the biggest pushing and shoving match of the day.
Bryce Young threw a perfect fade ball to Marshall in the back corner of the end zone and despite being held and interfered with, Marshall hung on for the grab. After he got up, Marshall tossed the ball in Reed's direction who didn't take exception to the gesture and started to chase after him. Panthers center Austin Corbett saw Reed's eyes light up from a mile away and immediately ran over to protect his teammate and try to prevent a big fight. Reed then proceeded to go back, grab the football, chase Marshall down, and gave his best Paul Skenes impersonation, throwing the ball as hard as he could from a close distance toward Marshall.
Marshall acknowledged that it was a bad decision to toss the ball in Reed's direction and stated that it's not something that he would have done in a game, costing his team. Head coach Dave Canales expressed his frustration with the play in his post practice press conference.
“It’s dumb football. We can’t have that. Guys fighting. We want to celebrate with each other. We want to make plays and give the opponent nothing. This is the exact type of stuff that I’ve been hitting them on, especially going into this practice. He got excited. He made a great play on a really good player. Leave it at that. A great football play. How about we celebrate that? He and I talked about it out there and we put it behind us. But these are the (learning) moments. It’s too hard. Football is too hard and the margins are so tight in this league. You can’t afford to give the opponent anything. Not the ball, not a penalty.”
