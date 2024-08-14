Carolina Panthers' projected top wide receiver for 2024 NFL season is day-to-day
Wednesday morning, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson did not participate in practice. During his post-practice media availability, head coach Dave Canales explained why.
“Diontae had a mild groin strain. He’s pretty much day-to-day. I think just kind of talking to him, he feels like there’s something there. But I think he knows his body really well, he’s a veteran guy so we’ll just continue ramping him up and increasing his work.”
Dating back to OTAs, you could tell second-year quarterback Bryce Young made it a priority to grow a strong connection with new wide receiver Diontae Johnson. It's easy to see why given his separation ability and the damage he can do with the ball after the catch. The two have been clicking all throughout training camp, making Johnson the obvious go-to target on the outside.
“I feel like our relationship is steady growing. Once I got here in OTAs and our first practice we clicked instantly," Johnson said of his chemistry with Young. "We study together, watch film together outside of practice. I’m just trying to get in the playbook with him and see what he’s looking at on certain things, so I can be on the same page with him.”
The Panthers will hold a joint practice tomorrow morning with the New York Jets, but there's no guarantee we'll see No. 5 out on the field participating. The Panthers need to be smart with how they handle this so that it doesn't turn into something long-term and impact his availability at the start of the regular season.
