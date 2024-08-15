Panthers’ Dave Canales gives insight into Chuba Hubbard’s injury status
A few Carolina Panthers exited Thursday’s joint practice against the New York Jets with an injury, but the scariest was without question running back Chuba Hubbard.
Hubbard caught a ball coming across the middle of the field and once he reached the open field he was met by safety Chuck Clark who put on a good, clean hit that brought the Panthers’ back to the ground. Hubbard immediately reached for his knee, sparking concern from the Carolina coaching staff. There was some pushing and shoving initially as the Panthers’ offensive players were not too fond of seeing Hubbard going down to the ground, but the two sides quickly separated once they saw he hadn’t picked himself up after a few seconds.
“We had concerns there, but the initial testing looks pretty good,” head coach Dave Canales said when asked about Hubbard’s injury. “They’re going to follow up and we’ll have more information there. It was a real time collision. It wasn’t a dirty hit. It was two guys faced up on each other and his foot kind of gave out underneath him. The initial testing was very positive, but we’ll do all the follow up before we make sure he’s fully ready to go before we put him back out there. It looked like it was the slip. It looked the collision and then he kind of missed a foot. That’s what it looked like live.”
