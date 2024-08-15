Aaron Rodgers got picked off by a Panthers rookie linebacker during joint practice
The Carolina Panthers were supposed to be far outmatched by the New York Jets team that came to visit for a joint practice today and will face them on Saturday night in a preseason game. However, the game is never played on paper, and the more-experienced and more star-studded Jets found a worthy opponent waiting for them. Bryce Young had a brilliant practice against an elite New York defense, Meanwhile, Carolina's own D had some success against Aaron Rodgers.
The best of it came on this play by rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace out of Kentucky. Watch him drop back and pick off the four-time league MVP.
That was only one of five turnovers that Carolina's underrated defense managed to force during 11-on-11 drills today. Of course, Rodgers had his own moments.
Other standouts for the Panthers defense included rookie slot corner Chau Smith-Wade, outside linebacker Eku Leota and backup DB D'Shawn Jamison.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers’ projected 2024 top wide receiver is day-to-day
Shaq Thompson takes a surprise jab at former Panthers star DE
Panthers legend Cam Newton offers wisdom to new NFL rookies
Fantasy football rankings for key Panthers going into 2024 season