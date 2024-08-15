All Panthers

Aaron Rodgers got picked off by a Panthers rookie linebacker during joint practice

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers found a worthy opponent in the Carolina Panthers defense today during joint practices.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on against the Washington Commanders during the preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Commanders 20-17. / (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The Carolina Panthers were supposed to be far outmatched by the New York Jets team that came to visit for a joint practice today and will face them on Saturday night in a preseason game. However, the game is never played on paper, and the more-experienced and more star-studded Jets found a worthy opponent waiting for them. Bryce Young had a brilliant practice against an elite New York defense, Meanwhile, Carolina's own D had some success against Aaron Rodgers.

The best of it came on this play by rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace out of Kentucky. Watch him drop back and pick off the four-time league MVP.

That was only one of five turnovers that Carolina's underrated defense managed to force during 11-on-11 drills today. Of course, Rodgers had his own moments.

Other standouts for the Panthers defense included rookie slot corner Chau Smith-Wade, outside linebacker Eku Leota and backup DB D'Shawn Jamison.

