Shaq Thompson throws a surprise jab at former Panthers Pro Bowler
There is no love lost between Shaq Thompson and former teammate Brian Burns.
Burns, now a New York Giant, spent five seasons as a Carolina Panther. He was named to two Pro Bowls (2021 and 2022), accumulating 46 sacks, 246 tackles, 59 tackles for loss, and eight forced fumbles in his time playing ball in the Queen City. His departure from Carolina was unceremonious.
Burns and the team went back and forth for years over his perceived contractual value. Carolina failed to offer Burns a dollar amount that he saw fit, and eventually shipped him off the East Rutherford, New Jersey. Former members of the Carolina front office denied past trade overtures that would have landed a greater return in Carolina, so Dan Morgan was forced to swap Burns for a second and two fifth-round picks.
Thompson returned to practice in full today for the first time in nearly two weeks. The veteran linebacker had been nursing a hamstring ailment in addition to recovering from an illness. In today’s media availability, Thompson was asked if the defenses misses their departed ace sack producer, Brian Burns. Thompson hilariously answered the question.
“Forget Brian. We don’t need Burns.”
Thompson delivered the joke with impeccable comedic timing, and went on to dole out respect for his former teammate, while complimenting the guys who will be tasked with rushing the quarterback in Burns' stead. “That’s my guy. I’m gonna miss him. I hope he does well out there in New York. I’m happy he got paid and stuff like that, but it’s not about Burns right now. We got Clowney and all these other guys coming in here and learning this defense and excelling on this defense.”
Thompson is confident in his current compatriots, but the loss of Burns will surely be felt. The Panthers’ are planning to replace the current Giants’ sack production by committee, and the early preseason results have been mixed. Head coach Dave Canales has praised linebackers DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, and Luiji Vilain, but those three unproven options are a handful of players vying for time opposite Jadaveon Clowney. One (or more) of those three will be integral to the team’s attempt to replicate their top five defensive finish from last season.
