Canales Gives Progress Report for Each Area of the Panthers' Offense
The Carolina Panthers practiced for the final time this offseason on Wednesday and in the short period of time they had together, a lot of strides were made on both sides of the football. As far as the offense is concerned, head coach Dave Canales appears to be satisfied with the progress of each position group.
Over the last two days, Canales provided a final report for each area of the offense.
Bryce Young's progress
"I would just say the comfort and familiarity with our terms, with the plays. Today was by far his best day just operating the offense. The execution of the plays...defense makes plays too. But as far as getting out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, moving the shifts and motions, using cadence, figuring problems out with the protections - this was a fantastic day for Bryce."
The running backs
“There’s a lot of really good players in that group. Being able to come into camp and knowing that we’re going to run the ball a lot, especially in camp as we start to learn who we are in our system. To see that competition play itself out is exciting.”
The tight ends
“I love the players and the versatility we have in the tight end room. I think we have a really strong group there. I see a group that they’re all going to be pushing to see who those guys are. Tommy (Tremble)… Ian (Thomas) had a fantastic spring. Ja’Tavion (Sanders) showed that he could play football while he’s still learning stuff about our offense. Stephen Sullivan, the talent that he brings, how he can stretch the field, the length that he plays with. And even a guy like Jordan Matthews who understands how critical special teams is and for him to show that he can be a reliable player there and do some things on offense too.”
The wide receivers
“We have a bunch of guys that have been here for a while that are so hungry. Of course, (Adam) Thielen was here but Terrace Marshall who has had a fantastic last couple weeks. Michael Strachan got back out there and just shows that he’s big and fast. Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes a great play every day. And then of course having Diontae (Johnson) out there brings another element. He’s special. He knows how to play the game. He’s fast. He gets it. He’s a little bit different than the guys we have. Xavier (Legette) we got to get him back out there so we can work him through that (hamstring).”
The o-line
"You can see (the improvement) now. Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, (Austin) Corbett in the middle right there, it's a very stout group inside really guard to guard. I can feel just the momentum that happens in the run game. I can feel that when they sit and anchor in their pass pros there's great space in that interior of the pocket. Those were the things we were hoping for when bringing them in and it's showed up in the spring, even in the setting that we're playing in right now."
