Canales Has His WR1: 'For Us Right Now, Where’s Diontae Johnson At?'
The Panthers made the trade for Diontae Johnson this offseason to fix a number of issues for the offensive unit. They needed a receiver with speed, separation ability, and someone who could do damage after the catch. Johnson checks every one of those boxes and just a couple of days into training camp, you can tell there's a connection already growing between he and second-year quarterback Bryce Young.
“For Bryce, I think it’s just learning this mover," head coach Dave Canales said. "Diontae is a special mover. He’s really explosive, really fast through his turns. I’ve watched them grow that chemistry and getting out here today is another step to building that. And really, just the curiosity. When Bryce’s reps are done he walks right over to Diontae, to Adam (Thielen) and just making sure they’re on the same page.”
Johnson had a terrific 2021 season, reeling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. That would also mark Ben Roethlisberger's final season in the NFL and ever since, Johnson's production hasn't been quite the same. The Steelers rotated through several different quarterbacks which really prevented the receivers from being able to establish any sort of chemistry.
Johnson has made it a point to spend as much time as possible with Young watching film, going over certain throws together, and so on. Usually it takes a while for a WR1 to emerge, but Johnson is already making a case for that role.
“As we build our offense, we really try to feature someone," Canales stated. "And for us right now, where’s Diontae Johnson at? We have our progressions and we’re going to move him around in formation, but the rest of the guys have to come alive as the coverage is dictated. In terms of tendencies, tendencies are okay as long as you know you have them. The defense is going to be looking for someone and that opens up everything else.”
