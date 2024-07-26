DeShaun Foster Discusses Viral Moment at Big Ten Media Days
Earlier this offseason, former Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater, UCLA.
This week, he and the rest of the Big Ten head coaches flew to Indianapolis for the conference's media days to discuss the upcoming season. By the end of it, Foster was the guy everyone was talking about due to his opening statement not going as well as he had hoped.
“How are you guys doing? I’m happy to be here…glad to be a part of this great conference. Finally putting two great emblems together, UCLA and the Big Ten. We’re a school that’s won 123 championships, so this fits us being right in this conference. Football-wise, we’re just excited. I’m sure you guys don’t know too much about UCLA or our football program, but we’re in L.A….it’s us and USC. We umm…I’m just basically excited. That’s it. Any questions?”
Shortly after his main press conference, Foster was made available off to the side for a few more minutes and there, he was asked how he thought his first Big Ten media day went.
“I’ll probably get on Twitter and see some jokes later, but I haven’t seen it yet," Foster said. When asked if those jokes would bother him he responded, “Nah. It’s me! I can’t be something that I’m not. It’s just tough for me. I’m not a big talker and then, you put me up there…I’d rather you guys ask me what you want to know."
Sure, it wasn't the greatest opening statement in the history of opening statements, but let's give the guy a break, huh? He is a first-time head coach and stepping into that world is a little different than what he's used to.
