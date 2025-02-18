Carolina Panthers agree to deal to bring back veteran QB Andy Dalton
For the first time in several years, there won't be a bunch of quarterback talk all offseason long in Charlotte. Bryce Young has cemented himself as the team's starter moving forward, and now, they've locked up their backup signal caller for the foreseeable future.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.
Dalton arrived in Carolina in 2023 to serve as the mentor to the team's eventual No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young. Although the Panthers had no idea as to which quarterback they would take at the time of his signing, Dalton knew what he was signing up for by joining the organization.
"I know the situation that we're in here," Dalton said in May of 2023. "I knew coming in that we were going to have the first pick, and we were going to take a quarterback. For me, that doesn't change my mindset of how I'm going about every single day. I know the reality that this thing is going to be Bryce's at some point. And right now, for me, it's to go be me out there and play like I can play and practice how I expect to practice. And I think with part of that, it's helping Bryce learn the NFL game and the mechanics of getting in and out of the huddle and all the little things you need to learn going into it."
Young was off to a horrendous start in 2024, leading to his benching just two games into the season. Dalton took over as the team's starter as Young watched and learned from the sideline for six weeks. In his six starts, Dalton threw for 989 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 66% of his passes.
