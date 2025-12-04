NFL analyst renders verdict on Panthers' slim NFC South hopes

The Carolina Panthers are sitting on their couches in the Week 14, hoping to gain some ground in the NFC South.

The Panthers sit just half a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the division. However, Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon predicts that the Panthers will only win one of their final four games, finishing with an 8-9 record, which is good enough for second place in the division.

"Nobody here is good, but the Bucs win out in terms of the current loss column as well as overall talent and experience," Gagnon wrote. "They should be able to finally put the Panthers away with two head-to-head matchups in the final three weeks of the season, and outside of that, they face three losing teams in New Orleans, Atlanta and Miami. They'll be fine.

"Each of Carolina's last six wins has come by one score (five of them by a field goal), but there's a good chance a team that is realistically mediocre on both sides of the ball finally hits a wall with Tampa Bay, Seattle, Tampa Bay in Weeks 16, 17 and 18, respectively."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Panthers predicted to collapse in final month

The Panthers have been through many highs and lows throughout the season and have gotten fortunate in their wins, including this last one against the Los Angeles Rams. That luck will need to continue in the final four games of the season if the Panthers are serious about making the playoffs.

The two most important games come against the Bucs in Weeks 16 and 18. They are the direct opponents in line for the division crown, and the NFC South should be decided in those two games.

If the Panthers can find a way to win those two games, and possibly one more, the Panthers could be making their first playoff appearance in eight years.

The Panthers return to the field in Week 15 when they travel to the Big Easy to visit the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after a touchdown. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

