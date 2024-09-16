Former Panthers quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield continue to light it up in their new homes
Nobody knew it at the time, but a TJ Watt hit to Cam Newton’s shoulder on November 8th, 2018 would end up sending the Carolina Panthers into an inescapable quarterback purgatory. In the nearly six years following that harrowing evening, the Panthers have rotated through a smorgasbord of quarterbacks that left fans dreaming of an über talented unicorn in a Superman cape to come and save them.
Two members of that Pu Pu platter of passers, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, have reached heights outside of Carolina that they never touched wearing Process Blue. Through two weeks of the 2024 season, an argument can be made that Darnold and Mayfield are both performing like top-five quarterbacks in the NFL while current Panthers starter Bryce Young is still looking for his first touchdown toss.
Mayfield has led the Buccaneers to an impressive 2-0 start including a win at Ford Field over the NFC favorite Detroit Lions. His stellar play has the Tampa Bay offense humming through two weeks, even though the franchise replaced their former play-caller, current Panthers head coach Dave Canales, this offseason. The Buccaneers passing attack has been impressive, but Mayfield turned heads on Sunday making a couple impressive plays with his legs.
Darnold, on the other hand, is finally putting together the talent that he’s flashed on occasion for years. His 98-yard touchdown to All-World receiver Justin Jefferson was the full Darnold experience. Sam Darnold truthers have clung to his impressive arm talent and ability to make plays in the pocket when making the bull case for the former top three draft pick. Darnold and the Vikings rolled to an easy week two victory over last year's Super Bowl runner ups, the San Francisco 49ers.
The success of Mayfield and Darnold surely has Panthers fans rolling their eyes. The organization's impatience at the quarterback position has sunk them to rock bottom. After cycling through those two, Teddy Bridgewater, PJ Walker, Kyle Allen, and others, the Panthers settled on Bryce Young as their post-Cam Newton quarterback of the future. Through 17 starts Young has failed to prove that he’s a starting caliber NFL quarterback, and the all too familiar quarterback carousel looks poised to begin again in Carolina.
