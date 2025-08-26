Carolina Panthers make confounding decision on veteran WR
The Carolina Panthers just made one of the most shocking decisions of the entire offseason/preseason. No, it wasn't to ignore edge in the first round of the draft or to give the offensive starters four series total in a crucial preseason. Instead, it was cutting Hunter Renfrow.
The wide receiver had been out of the league, but he was suffering from an illness that he'd only recently truly recovered from. The Panthers did have an overfull wide receiver room, but Renfrow performed admirably. Well, most people thought he did, but that may not have been the case.
Hunter Renfrow cut by Panthers in stunning move
The Carolina Panthers are whittling their roster down today by 4 pm ET, which is the deadline to get the number to 53. Sadly, that meant ending Hunter Renfrow's comeback bid. According to Joe Person, he's not making the team.
Renfrow was competing with David Moore (who in my opinion should've been the easy cut), Brycen Tremayne, Jimmy Horn Jr., and some others for the final couple of spots on the roster, and apparently, the Panthers are going in a different direction.
This also makes a trade of Adam Thielen far less likely. Dave Canales admitted that Renfrow could take Thielen's role if a trade did occur, but obviously, that can't happen now. That indicates that a trade is highly unlikely, even if the Vikings up their offer. Other teams might also throw their hat in the ring, but there's no telling what might happen.
This is an astonishing move, especially given how good Renfrow was in the NFL before his illness. It is likely that he will be picked up quickly by another team, which will probably reap the benefits of Renfrow's stunning release. There was a hamstring injury that probably hampered Renfrow's ability to make the roster.
However, if he does clear waivers, then Carolina could swoop back in, especially if there's not as much interest. Then, a Thielen trade would still be more doable, and the Panthers would then end up with a much better alignment at wide receiver.
