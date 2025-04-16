Panthers' contract strategy with rising star is puzzling, to say the least
The Carolina Panthers don't have a ton of elite talent on their roster, so you would think they would want to fiercely protect their very best players.
In that instance, the decision to exercise Ikem Ekwonu's fifth-year option should be pretty simple, right? After all, Ekwonu is a budding star at offensive tackle and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he was one of the best run blockers in all of football.
However, not only are the Panthers dragging their feet in extending Ekwonu (he became eligible for a new deal this offseason), but they are also seriously deliberating on whether or not they want to guarantee Ekwonu for 2026.
"We're not going to rush and we'll have a plan in place," general manager Dan Morgan said, via Joe Person of The Athletic.
Considering how good Ekwonu was in 2024 (and how good he has been since Carolina took him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft), this is a rather strange strategy. Wouldn't you want to ensure Bryce Young's blindside protector is under wraps for the foreseeable future?
No, Ekwonu has never made a Pro Bowl, but he might have a couple of appearances in his future based on how strong he has performed thus far. Remember: he is still just 24 years old.
We have no reason to doubt Morgan and the Panthers' new regime just yet. In fact, Carolina actually displayed some very positive signs toward the end of this past season. However, if the Panthers botch things with Ekwonu, it would be a serious black eye on their early resume.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers, Bears strike huge deal in new 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft
Carolina Panthers met with 48-TD National Champion at RB
Panthers-Chargers trade proposal lands $14M weapon for Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers’ best pass rusher named NFL draft trade candidate