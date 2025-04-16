All Panthers

Panthers' contract strategy with rising star is puzzling, to say the least

The Carolina Panthers are employing a rather odd strategy with one of their rising stars.

Matthew Schmidt

Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media as general manager Dan Morgan looks on during the introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers don't have a ton of elite talent on their roster, so you would think they would want to fiercely protect their very best players.

In that instance, the decision to exercise Ikem Ekwonu's fifth-year option should be pretty simple, right? After all, Ekwonu is a budding star at offensive tackle and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he was one of the best run blockers in all of football.

However, not only are the Panthers dragging their feet in extending Ekwonu (he became eligible for a new deal this offseason), but they are also seriously deliberating on whether or not they want to guarantee Ekwonu for 2026.

"We're not going to rush and we'll have a plan in place," general manager Dan Morgan said, via Joe Person of The Athletic.

Considering how good Ekwonu was in 2024 (and how good he has been since Carolina took him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft), this is a rather strange strategy. Wouldn't you want to ensure Bryce Young's blindside protector is under wraps for the foreseeable future?

No, Ekwonu has never made a Pro Bowl, but he might have a couple of appearances in his future based on how strong he has performed thus far. Remember: he is still just 24 years old.

We have no reason to doubt Morgan and the Panthers' new regime just yet. In fact, Carolina actually displayed some very positive signs toward the end of this past season. However, if the Panthers botch things with Ekwonu, it would be a serious black eye on their early resume.

Carolina Panthers tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) is introduced before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

