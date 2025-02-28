Panthers could encounter this huge problem in NFL free agency
The Carolina Panthers definitely need to make some significant roster additions this offseason in order to bolster their chances of a potential playoff run in 2025. That much is obvious.
The Panthers had the worst statistical defense in NFL history this past season, and Bryce Young is pretty short on weapons offensively.
Basically, Carolina needs to add some pieces, as it is entirely possible that the Panthers could make a push in the weak NFC South next season.
But here's the problem: Carolina went just 5-12 in 2023 and has missed the playoffs seven straight years, and that isn't exactly an attractant to the top free agents on the market.
Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader recently fielded a question from a fan asking which top players would spurn the Panthers in order to take less money from a contender, and Beversluis listed off several stars that included Jevon Holland, Khalil Mack and D.J. Reed.
It's a depressing reality for the Panthers who, even though they looked impressive down the stretch last year, have unfortunately not build a good reputation around the NFL.
Carolina also doesn't have a ton of cap room, so it's not like the Panthers can go the New England Patriots route and simply bully rival teams by flashing dollars.
Most likely, Carolina will have to focus heavily on the NFL Draft, and that's perfectly fine for a rebuilding team (and let's face it; that's what the Panthers are), but will definitely be pretty discouraging if Dan Morgan completely strikes out on the open market in a couple of weeks.
Sadly, based on how things tend to go in this league, it's a distinct possibility that that occurs.
