Carolina Panthers linked to rising Raiders edge rusher as ‘dream’ free agent
When you need a little bit of everything, it can be difficult to prioritize what position can help speed up the rebuild of a team, or in this case, a side of the ball. This is a problem the Carolina Panthers are currently facing with their defense - a unit that allowed the most points in a single season in NFL history.
Where does one begin?
Finding a pass rush seems like a good place to start. The Panthers traded Brian Burns to the New York Giants last offseason and attempted to recreate his production in the aggregate by way of D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney. The two combined for 9.5 sacks on the season, each seeing that total cut in half from the year prior.
Both Wonnum and Clowney are entering the final year of their respective contracts and may not be a part of the team's vision beyond the 2025 season. Even if they are, Dan Morgan has no choice but to add to the team's pass rush.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus feels like he found the perfect free agent fit for Carolina - Malcolm Koonce.
"The Panthers are staring down a massive defensive overhaul this offseason. Carolina ranked dead last in both pass-rush win rate (29.0%) and pressure rate (25.4%) in 2024, so the front office's first order of business will be addressing pass-rushers. Malcolm Koonce could be a face to build this defense around, despite his missing all of 2024. The year before, the former Raider produced a career-high 81.3 PFF overall grade, highlighted by eight sacks and 52 pressures, despite starting the year in a limited role."
