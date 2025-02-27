All Panthers

Insider names Panthers top destination for game-changing defender

An NFL insider has named the Carolina Panthers as one of the top landing spots for one of the best defensive players in free agency.

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) takes the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers absolutely need to address their historically bad defense, as they just finished with the worst statistical defense ever.

While the Panthers definitely need help at every level of the unit, they especially need to address their secondary, and more specifically, the safety position.

Luckily for Carolina, there will be some awfully good safeties hitting the free-agent market in a couple of weeks, and NFL insider Matt Verderame has actually pegged the Panthers as one of the top destinations for the best one: Jevon Holland.

"While the Panthers obviously need a slew of playmakers infused into that [offensive] side of the ball, Holland could solidify one position group while GM Dan Morgan starts looking at other spots," Verderame wrote. "With the Panthers being in the weaker conference, and in the weakest division within the NFC, there’s reason to believe they could shoot up the standings with a big offseason. Securing Holland would signify a major step in the right direction."

Holland may very well be one of the most underappreciated players in the NFL.

The 24-year-old has spent the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins, and while he has never made a Pro Bowl, he has clearly been one of the league's best safeties.

This past season, Holland played in 15 games and registered 62 tackles, a sack and four passes defended.

The University of Oregon product was selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but it appears that his time in Miami is coming to a close.

We'll see if the Panthers can be the team to pry him away from South Beach.

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.
