Panthers GM made grave offseason mistake that may haunt him
For the most part, the Carolina Panthers enjoyed a fantastic NFL draft, addressing numerous needs and landing some incredibly talented players to bolster the roster.
The Panthers entered the offseason knowing they had many holes to fill, and it would be unfair to expect them to solve every problem in one fell swoop.
However, Noah Bryce of Cat Crave feels that general manager Dan Morgan should have done a better job of rectifying one position in particular: linebacker.
Carolina had the worst defense in NFL history last season, and shoddy linebacker play was a big part of it. Yes, the Panthers signed Christian Rozeboom to a one-year deal, but Bryce feels that Morgan should have doubled down on the position in the draft last week.
"The Panthers did not take a linebacker in the first round," Bryce wrote. "They didn't end up taking one at all. And this comes from a general manager who used to play the position and, as such, should know just how important a strong second level is to a team's defensive strategy. At some point, this team needs to take a hard look at itself and realize it needs some more solid leaders down the middle in the future. Morgan must stop throwing band-aids on this obvious complication."
Carolina selecting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick was a terrific move. Bryce Young needed a bona fide weapon, and the Panthers went out and got one for him. But not taking a single linebacker over the rest of the draft is definitely a bit puzzling.
Perhaps someone like second-year player Trevin Wallace will take a major step forward in 2025, but Carolina probably could have added another linebacker into the mix just to play it safe.
The Panthers have certainly had a strong offseason overall, but this may have been a significant oversight on the part of Morgan.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers in familiar territory in post 2025 NFL draft power rankings
Analytics point to the Panthers’ 2025 draft class as one of the NFL’s best
Panthers may have landed NFL draft's biggest steal no one is talking about
Carolina Panthers had offers from at least 2 teams to trade up in Round 1