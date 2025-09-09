All Panthers

Panthers face shocking placement in NFL power rankings after embarrassing Week 1 loss

The Carolina Panthers are low in the NFL power rankings after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

Jeremy Brener

Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are disappointed after their Week 1 loss by a score of 26-10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bleacher Report was also disappointed in the Panthers for their season-opening defeat, placing them in dead last in their power rankings going into Week 2.

"Every bit of momentum Dave Canales and Bryce Young built late last season was torn down in roughly three hours on Sunday. The 2023 first overall pick played like he did before last season's benching, and the Carolina Panthers never appeared prepared to handle what the Jacksonville Jaguars threw at them," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox wrote.

"Now, there is still time for Canales and Young to right the proverbial ship. The Panthers did improve their roster this offseason, and Young has flashed a high ceiling in the past.

"Right now, though, Carolina might have the worst roster and the fourth-best quarterback in the NFC South. If the Panthers can't change the narrative soon, Canales and Young could both be looking for work in 2026."

During the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
During the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other teams in the bottom five with the Panthers are the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

The Panthers didn't have a lot to like in their loss and their multiple-score defeat by the hands of another rebuilding team like the Jags isn't a good sign for what's to come.

The Panthers will have the chance to correct their mistakes in practice this week before facing off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

