Panthers face shocking placement in NFL power rankings after embarrassing Week 1 loss
The Carolina Panthers are disappointed after their Week 1 loss by a score of 26-10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bleacher Report was also disappointed in the Panthers for their season-opening defeat, placing them in dead last in their power rankings going into Week 2.
"Every bit of momentum Dave Canales and Bryce Young built late last season was torn down in roughly three hours on Sunday. The 2023 first overall pick played like he did before last season's benching, and the Carolina Panthers never appeared prepared to handle what the Jacksonville Jaguars threw at them," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox wrote.
"Now, there is still time for Canales and Young to right the proverbial ship. The Panthers did improve their roster this offseason, and Young has flashed a high ceiling in the past.
"Right now, though, Carolina might have the worst roster and the fourth-best quarterback in the NFC South. If the Panthers can't change the narrative soon, Canales and Young could both be looking for work in 2026."
The other teams in the bottom five with the Panthers are the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.
The Panthers didn't have a lot to like in their loss and their multiple-score defeat by the hands of another rebuilding team like the Jags isn't a good sign for what's to come.
The Panthers will have the chance to correct their mistakes in practice this week before facing off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.
