NFL insider unsure how long Carolina Panthers will start Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers had a lot of momentum after the end of last season. Bryce Young, in particular, looked like a future star with how well he played. Year three marked a chance to take a huge step forward, but instead, the entire offense looked like they'd never seen the field together in Week 1.
Young did not look like the same player he was before the benching, but he also did not look like the breakout player he was post-benching. It was a dreadful outing all around, and it has one insider pondering whether or not he can keep his job.
CBS Sports insider John Breech handed out a D grade, not the worst for Sunday's action, and cited Young's disappointing day as the primary reason. "After a strong finish to the 2024 season, the Panthers were hoping that Bryce Young would take a step forward this year, but instead he took a giant step back in Week 1," he said.
Young had two interceptions and a lost fumble. The latter interception went right off Rico Dowdle's hands, but he also had a desperation fourth-down heave out of a potential sack get picked off and wiped out because of a holding penalty on the defense.
"If Young doesn't improve quickly, it could be another lost season for the Panthers and if that happens, this team could be looking for a new QB next year," Breech said. "Young got benched after his first two games last season and if he keeps playing like this, Dave Canales might be forced to bench him again."
The Panthers have not performed even remotely well in season openers with Young, particularly under Dave Canales. The good news is that both Canales and Young, as well as the whole offense, got better as the season went along last year.
It is disappointing that they couldn't play better in what was supposed to be a pretty decent matchup with 2024's last-ranked passing defense, but that's not what transpired on a very ugly Sunday afternoon where a lightning delay was the best thing Carolina had happen.
