Carolina Panthers finish 2024 season with the worst defense in NFL history
After giving up five touchdowns and a field goal in week 18, the Carolina Panthers' 2024-25 defense is officially the worst unit in this history of the National Football League with 534 (and counting) points allowed.
In a season that has contained more twists and turns than the Blue Ridge Parkway, the defining constant has been the ineptitude of Ejiro Evero's defense.
It started in week one when Carolina gave up 47 points to Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints.
It hit rock bottom in week seven when Marcus Mariota and the Commanders dropped 40 points with Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels on the bench.
And then it dug itself a somehow even deeper basement in week 17 when Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers hung a season-high 48 points while breaking the Panthers' franchise record for time of possession allowed in a single game.
Injuries doomed Carolina's defense from the jump
The loss of Derrick Brown to a week one knee injury turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg. Brown, Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, DJ Wonnum, and Trevin Wallace have all missed significant time with various ailments. Pro Bowl corner back Jaycee Horn has missed the last two weeks.
Injuries only tell part of the story.
Consistent questioning of Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive schemes have long plagued his tenure as Carolina's defensive coordinator. Since his appointment, the Panthers have employed the league's worst rushing defense. Evero's unit is helpless week in and week out against opposing rushing attacks, and today's beneficiary is Atlanta's Bijan Robinson.
Robinson, an All-Pro candidate, has amassed 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns in another career day given up by Carolina's defense.
