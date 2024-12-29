Panthers coach Dave Canales calls out one key issue in 48-14 loss
The Carolina Panthers were blasted out of Raymond James Stadium like the cannons that fire when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers score. The Panthers should know a lot about those since they heard them endlessly on Sunday. This was one of the worst overall showings by the Panthers in a 12-loss season.
The 48-14 scoreline indicates that the Panthers were outclassed in most areas of the game. They were, as the defense couldn't get a single stop, the offense was ineffective mostly, and even the special teams were abhorrent. Panthers coach Dave Canales called it all out, but he cited one specific issue that played a role.
Dave Canales points to one critical offensive failing in 48-14 loss to Tampa Bay
Dave Canales is aware that a 48-14 loss cannot be pinned on one thing. He also knows the defense struggled mightily, but he noted that a 2/9 day on third down prevented the defense from resting. The Panthers couldn't generate long, time-consuming drives, and that left the defense in a tough spot.
That's probably true given the fact that, in 30 years of existence, the Panthers have never had the ball less than they did on Sunday. They controlled the ball for 18:49 on Sunday, as the Buccaneers did whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted, for however long they wanted.
The humbling loss prompted Canales to say, "We've got our work cut out for us. We've got a long way to go.'' He did specifically note that he was outcoached and that loss falls on "all of us" before giving credit to the Buccaneers for playing so well.
