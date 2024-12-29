Should Panthers consider coaching changes after 48-14 loss to Tampa?
48-14 losses, even when coming into the game 4-11, don't usually happen without consequences. The Carolina Panthers may have to learn that the hard way after a trouncing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were outclassed on offense, defense, and special teams for good measure.
The 48 points is a season-high and a horrible outing, but the defensive unit has been the worst in football all year. They give up the most points and the most rushing yards in the NFL, the latter by a massive margin. Do they need to consider moving on from coaches after such a humbling loss?
Does a 48-14 loss bely Panthers' firings?
On the defensive side, it's difficult to imagine Ejiro Evero coming back from this season, especially after this loss. He was rumored for a while to get head coach interviews after the season, but it's just been so disastrous that a new face might be warranted.
However, it's important to contextualize everything. Evero has been coordinating with one hand tied behind his back. The personnel the Panthers have had to use essentially since Week 1 when injuries began happening is somewhat not on the NFL standard.
Today was the epitome of that. Yes, 48 points and well over 500 yards are both bad, but look at the players on the field. The linebacking core is made entirely up of special teams players thanks to injuries. Jaycee Horn wasn't out there, and Mike Jackson was CB1. Caleb Farley had to guard both TDs by Mike Evans. This was not a winning battle for Evero.
Horn, Josey Jewell, DJ Wonnum, Shaq Thompson, and Derrick Brown have missed a lot of time this year. Losing five starters is going to hurt, especially when last year's defense wasn't great in the first place. It's hard to really crucify Evero for all the shortcomings, especially since he has had the secondary playing well. Still, no coach has built up enough immunity to survive this, so he might be on a new team in 2025.
On special teams, it's probably Tracy Smith's last go-round next week. That's if he makes it to then. The Panthers missed their one field goal attempt and were terrible in the punting game. That includes a block returned for a TD.
The special teams have not been good for most of the year, and it was abysmal on Sunday. Johnny Hekker was bad, and Eddy Pineiro has quietly had an overall disappointing season. Smith is likely going to be fired, and it's hard to complain about that move.
