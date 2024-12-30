Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales offers vote of confidence for much maligned coordinator
Ejiro Evero's defense just put up one of the worst performances in the 30-year history of the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, and a host of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive weapons ran Evero's black and blue unit roughshod for 60 minutes to the tune of 48 points, 551 yards (349 passing, 202 rushing), and 41:11 minutes in possession of the football, a record for a Panthers opponent.
Needless to say, Evero's seat has warmed in the last 24 hours.
When Dave Canales took the head coaching job in Carolina this past February, he was adamant in his desire to keep Evero around as his defensive coordinator. He opined that Evero's scheme made things 'really difficult' when he coached against him at previous stops in Seattle and Tampa Bay, and he called Ejiro, the second-year shot caller of the Panthers defense, 'a huge piece of what they're doing" in Carolina.
Their marriage has been rocky to say the least.
Evero's unit has allowed 31 points per game, by far the most in the league. His Panthers defense has a top-15 passing defense by yards allowed, but only because his atrocious rushing defense, the worst in the league, allows 33 more yards per game than it's closest competitor.
Injuries have plagued Carolina's defense, there's no denying that. On Sunday alone, multiple starters including stars at every level (Derrick Brown, Josey Jewell, and Jaycee Horn), missed the contest, gifting Mayfield and his compatriots an inexperienced defense to pick apart.
However, personnel aside, folks that follow Carolina closely have called out Evero's 3-4 scheme as a reason why Carolina struggles to defend opposing rushing attacks.
During his Monday afternoon media availability, Canales doubled down on Evero and his scheme. "I love this scheme, I know what it looks like when it's done well."
If you've only watched the Carolina Panthers in 2024, you sure don't know what it looks like when it's done well. Evero's unit has been torched all season long from the opening snap in New Orleans to week 17 in Tampa Bay.
Obviously, the unit need a talent infusion this offseason, but it may need a scheme change as well. Evero has one more opportunity to make a job-saving statement against the Altanta Falcons, but if Bijan Robinson and Drake London have their way against Carolina's rag-tag defense, Canales may be shopping for a new defensive coordinator in a few short weeks.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Panthers slip after beatdown from Buccaneers
Dave Canales calls out one key issue from 48-14 loss to Tampa
Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and a duck stood out in Week 17
Should Panthers consider coaching changes after 34-point loss?