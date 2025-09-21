Carolina Panthers head coach shouts out fans after Steve Smith's comments
The Carolina Panthers enjoyed a wire-to-wire home victory in their home opener. After two mediocre outings on the road, the Panthers returned home to play in front of their home fans for the first time since an overtime win last season against the Arizona Cardinals.
This came after Panthers legend Steve Smith called out the fans for being "weak-a**" and "fairweather." They showed up in force on Sunday, seemingly to prove him wrong, and head coach Dave Canales took notice of it.
Panthers coach Dave Canales shouts out fans after crucial home win
The fans erupted when Bryce Young scrambled into the end zone to give the team a 7-0 lead. They never died down, as huge defensive plays marked a 30-0 shutout to give the team a much-needed win. After, Dave Canales was pleased with how the fans were today.
"It felt great to be in Bank of America Stadium. The fans, I felt the support," Canales said in his presser. "I looked around, it was all Panthers fans. There was a sprinkling of Falcons fans... I know the guys feed off of that."
Canales also said that was something they saw last week on the road in Arizona and something he reminded his players of. Good fan performance can impact the game in a big way, and that's what happened on Sunday.
He said the team has to get it started, but once they do, the fans can take over and help the team keep up that momentum, which is exactly what happened against the Falcons.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Studs and duds from Panthers’ dominant win over the Falcons
Takeaways from Carolina’s crushing 30-0 victory over Atlanta
Dave Canales has run out of reasons to not play Jimmy Horn Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan quickly becoming a star receiver for Panthers