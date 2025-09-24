Carolina Panthers should inquire about trade for promising second-year Raiders OL
We are just three weeks into the 2025 campaign and the Carolina Panthers have already been dealt two blows to their offensive line.
Center Austin Corbett suffered a knee injury in Week 2 that is expected to keep him sidelined about six to eight weeks, according to head coach Dave Canales.
Guard Robert Hunt suffered a biceps tendon injury that required surgery and figures to keep him out even longer, and quite possibly for the rest of the season.
As a result of those losses, the Panthers should be scouring the trade market for any opportunity to improve the group upfront.
One player they should inquire about is Las Vegas Raiders 2024 second-round pick and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Powers-Johnson had a strong rookie season after seeeing snaps at both guard and center. JPJ posted Pro Football Focus grades of 68.3 in pass-blocking and 70.4 in run-blocking and gave up just two sacks and 23 pressures.
He was slated to start at center in 2025, but the Raiders gave the job to Jordan Meredith instead, which was shocking to say the least.
JPJ went on to get the starting nod at right guard this season, but after sitting out in Week 2 because of a concussion, the Oregon product didn't get the start in Week 3 and instead the Raiders started veteran Alex Cappa.
It isn't clear exactly what's going on with the Raiders and Powers-Johnson, but the door appears to be at least slightly ajar for Las Vegas to trade him.
It would be weird for the Raiders to give up on Powers-Johnson this early given the promise he showed in 2024, but Las Vegas' current regime isn't the one that drafted him, so it's possible Powers-Johnson could be moved.
JPJ would offer the Panthers a solution at guard or center, and he could very well turn into a long-term answer at one of those spots given his age (22) and the fact that he's only in the second year of his rookie contract.
If Powers-Johnson lands on the trade block, general manager Dan Morgan should absolutely give the Raiders a call.
