What Carolina Panthers rookie Lathan Ransom said about his low snap count
Carolina Panthers rookie safety Lathan Ransom didn't have the debut he hoped.
Ransom played sparingly in the Panthers' Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ohio State product saw the field for nine defensive snaps and played 12 on special teams.
Ransom wasn't the only rookie defender to not see much playing time in Week 1. Edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen played 18 and eight snaps, respectively.
When asked about his lack of playing time in Week 1, Ransom gave the perfect answer.
"I've been blessed to have a lot of other teammates and friends who have been in the league and listen to their stories and when their time coming," he said. "And me, man, it's just going out there everyday, doing my job, competing as hard as I can do, control what I can control and then learn from the veterans.
"I got two older safeties playing ahead of me that I can learn from every day, and that's what I'm trying to do, man, super excited," Ransom added. "I like to do what my coaches want me to do, and that's go out there and play hard when I get the opportunity to."
Those two veteran safeties are Nick Scott and Tre'Von Moehrig. If Ransom is going to crack the starting lineup, it'll be over Scott, as Moehrig was one of the high-profile free-agent signings of the Panthers during the offseason.
Earlier in the week, head coach Dave Canales told reporters that he has been "pushing" his defensive staff to play younger guys and added that Ransom "will get his chances."
“Our staff knows, we all know here we are developmentally minded,” Canales stated. “That’s our philosophy, whether that goes with our staff … or with all of our players.”
Will those chances come in Week 2? We'll see when the Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
