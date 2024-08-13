Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly announces new career path
One of the brightest defensive minds in the history of football will be taking his knowledge to the broadcast booth.
CBS Sports announced earlier this week that former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will join the network, serving as a college football analyst. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Kuechly is expected to be in the booth to call games, but will remain in the rotation for the Panthers radio network.
Kuechly's ability to see the play before it happens is what made him such a great player and now, fans will be able to see the game through his lens. During his playing days, opposing players constantly talked about how he would bark out what the offense was about to do after just a few seconds of glancing at the personnel, formation, and how the tight ends and backs were positioned.
Kuechly surprisingly stepped away from the game following the 2019 season, putting his long-term health above all, having sustained at least three concussions in his career.
"In my heart, I know it's the right thing to do...There's only one way to play this game since I was a little kid, to play fast, to play physical to play strong. And at this point I don't know if I'm able to do that anymore," he said. "And that's the part that's most difficult. I still want to play, but I don't think it's the right decision."
Although he didn't play into his 30s, there's a good chance Kuechly will be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame sooner than later. He becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame this year and many around the league believe he should be a first ballot honoree.
— Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI —
How Panthers coach Dave Canales punished offense after a bad practice
NFL mock draft has the Panthers picking first again, adding top 2025 prospect
Carolina Panthers release depth chart for preseason game vs. New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers offered Panthers advice on what to do with Bryce Young in 2023