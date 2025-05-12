Panthers linked to 5-time Pro Bowler to bolster historically bad defense
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history last season, at least from a statistical perspective. To counter that, the Panthers have been hard at work addressing the unit over the last couple of months.
Understandably speaking, you cannot expect Carolina to entirely repair the defense in one offseason. That would almost surely be an exercise in futility. The key is to just to make improvements, and the Panthers have done a great job of doing just that.
Carolina's run defense in particular was a disaster last year, which is why the Panthers added a couple of interior defensive linemen in free agency. But they could also use another inside linebacker.
Well, Cat Scratch Reader has rattled off some remaining free agents for Carolina to still potentially consider, and former New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley made the list.
"After releasing a veteran pass rusher, I can’t imagine the Panthers signing players like Von Miller or Matt Judon. If they wanted to add some depth to inside linebacker, someone like C.J. Mosley and Erik Kendricks could fit the bill," Cat Scratch Reader wrote.
Mosley was limited to just four games in 2024 due to injury, but he is a five-time Pro Bowler who is just two seasons removed from racking up 152 tackles.
The 32-year-old may be on a bit of a decline, but there is no question he is still stout against the run and would represent a great depth piece for a Carolina squad that could use another savvy veteran in its front seven.
Plus, Mosley would certainly be cheap at this point and could be had on a one-year deal.
