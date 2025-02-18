Panthers linked to one of NFL's best-kept secrets to fill massive need
The Carolina Panthers badly need to address their defense this offseason, as they just finished with the worst defense in NFL history.
While the Panthers must rectify the unit at every level, they one area in which Carolina is particularly barren is the safety position.
The Panthers were burned down the middle of the field all year long, so it's blatantly obvious that they need to bring in some help over the top.
There will be some very intriguing options available for Carolina in free agency, but one option stands out above the rest: Miami Dolphins superstar Jevon Holland.
Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Readers has linked the Panthers to Holland, who will be one of the best defensive players on the open market next month.
"At just 25 years old and providing versatility across the secondary, the former Dolphin should be the gem of free agency for any safety needy team," Beversluis wrote. "Carolina can be in the conversation, but I doubt the contract will be cheap."
Holland has never made a Pro Bowl, which speaks to just how cruel the whole process can be sometimes. He is unquestionably one of the NFL's best safeties and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 62 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and four passes defended.
Sure, the University of Oregon product will be expensive, and Carolina's lack of cap room will make that complicated. But the Panthers need to sign an impact defensive player somewhere, and given the glaring need at safety, Holland could be the guy on which they decide to splurge.
