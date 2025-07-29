Carolina Panthers make roster move at wide receiver as training camp rolls on
As training camp continues to roll along, Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan proceeds to make roster moves at the bottom of the roster. On Tuesday, the team signed free agent wide receiver Ja'seem Reed and released fellow receiver Dan Chisena as the corresponding move.
Chisena appeared in six games last season for the Panthers, making three catches for 37 yards. He spent the majority of his time contributing on special teams, participating in 81 snaps in the facet of the game. With the number of options the Panthers have in the receiver room, he's better off getting a change of scenery in hopes of cracking a 53-man roster elsewhere.
As for Reed, he'll need to have a lot of things happen to make the team out of camp, so in all likelihood, he'll be a practice squad candidate. Prior to landing in Carolina, Reed spent some time earlier this offseason with the Cleveland Browns.
The undrafted free agent out of San Diego hauled in 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season, turning in four 100-yard performances, including a 121-yard, three-touchdown game against Stetson. For his career, he totaled 155 catches for 2,103 yards and 16 scores.
