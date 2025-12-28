Carolina Panthers defensive front-seven suffers another season-ending blow

A season ago, no team in the league allowed more total yards, more rushing yards, and more points than the Carolina Panthers. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan was pretty busy adding talent to the defense via free agency and the NFL draft. The Panthers entered this week’s action an improved 17th in the league in total defense, and 19th against the run this season.

One of last season’s brighter spots was rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace. He played in the club’s first 13 games (8 starts), totaling 63 defensive stops, as well as one sack, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. A shoulder issue knocked him out of action for the final four games.

This season, Wallace started the Panthers’ first 12 contests. He currently ranks fourth on the team with 61 tackles. The 2024 third-round pick has a pair of sacks and is credited with four passes defensed. He missed last week’s showdown with the Buccaneers, and will not sit out the remainder of 2025 after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.

“He was a stud about it,” explained head coach Dave Canales (via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer). “It was a playable condition, but he wasn’t really turning the corner to be able to play confidently, the way that we know he can, and so we reevaluated that, and really just collectively made that decision (for surgery) to make sure we can get this thing right."

"Get ahead of it right now," added Canales, "and rehab and get him ready to go for the spring, and get him strong. The shoulder injuries and those types of surgeries take time. If anybody out there has had experience with that, you know there’s a lot that goes into it.”

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dante Pettis (11) runs after making a catch as Carolina Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) tackles during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Cherelus got the start last Sunday vs. the Bucs, and finished with seven tackles (6 solo) in the 23-20 win. He gets the nod on Sunday vs. the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Carolina activated veteran Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

