Panthers would have to move mountains to complete this massive WR trade
The Carolina Panthers could certainly stand to add some more weapons for Bryce Young this offseason, and it would be pretty shocking if they didn't.
Right now, the Panthers' receiving corps is very thin on proven weapons, and while Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are talented, Carolina could absolutely use a veteran alongside of Adam Thielen to make Young's job easier and to provide some insurance in case Legette doesn't develop.
Well, a popular target has emerged for the Panthers, as Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade.
But here's the thing: the Seahawks are currently asking for a first-round pick and a third-rounder in exchange for Metcalf, which is an incredibly steep price to pay for a receiver who didn't even achieve 1,000 yards this past season and is entering the final year of his deal.
Now, to be clear, I absolutely believe that Metcalf is one of the NFL's most talented wide outs and that Seattle largely misused him in 2024. After all, he already has a couple of Pro Bowl appearances and three 1,000-yard campagins under his belt. Plus, he is just 27 years old.
However, that is a very hefty asking price for Metcalf, and while many feel the Seahawks' demands will drop as time progresses, it's important to keep in mind that there will be a lot of teams competing to land the Ole Miss product.
As a result, Metcalf's price tag may naturally increase to the point where it would not be shocking if another club did part with at least a first-round selection and another draft asset for him.
The problem is that Carolina should not be that team. Not with the threat of Metcalf walking after just one season, which is a very distinct possibility.
We've already been over this: swinging a trade for Metcalf would be a massive risk for the Panthers unless they can reach a long-term agreement with him beforehand, which really doesn't seem all that likely. It seems hard to fathom Metcalf signing an extension with Carolina right off the bat.
The Panthers would be betting on the idea that they would be able to find some success in 2025 (which is certainly possible) and then, in turn, be able to convince Metcalf to stay, but again, that is a risky proposition, to say the least.
Seattle's asking price is probably a bit too extravagant for comfort if you're Carolina, but we'll see if Dan Morgan decides to take a big swing anyway.
